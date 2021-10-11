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Delta Pilot dies in flight. About 10 days ago. Delta is covering this up. As is Main Street Media. Some Flight Attendants are feeling sick on flights being near all the vaxed people flying. Wow. .
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643 views • October 11, 2021
I am definitely not going to be flying in my near future until they get this sorted out. The pic is my older brother and me in front of our house in Belmont Shore in Long Beach. 284 Santa Ana Ave to be exact. This is where I grew up - Lowell Elementary, Rogers Jr High, and then Woodrow Wilson High School. This is where I learned how to surf. Circa late 50's. Kawabunga !
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