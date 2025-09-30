Programmable Money, CBDCs & Control — Europe Builds, India Tests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if your money could be turned off with code?
In this episode of The Disruptive Technologies Podcast, host Nikodemus breaks down how Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are reshaping not just finance—but sovereignty itself. With Europe designing programmable money architecture and India running live e-rupee experiments, we’re seeing the future of money play out in real time.