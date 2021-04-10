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Watch Bill Gates Admit To Human Depopulation Program
The Resistance 1776
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⁣Watch Bill Gates Admit To Human Depopulation Program

⁣In his own words and through the years Bill Gates has admitted his goal is to reduce population growth focusing on vaccines, abortion and control of health care.

Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this becomes an echo chamber.

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freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationagenda21election fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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