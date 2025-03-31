BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Humility Is Dated By Society’s Standards, Yet the Pillar of Christianity - Dennis Edwards
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 4 weeks ago


Humility is not a form of weakness or passivity, says Dennis Edwards, but instead it’s an approach to life in which we strive to be more like Jesus. Dennis is the dean of North Park Seminary and the author of Humility Illuminated: The Biblical Path Back to Christian Character. He discusses how humility is generally not pursued by Christians and how few people truly understand it. How can we cultivate a lifestyle that centers on humility and exercise it at the appropriate times? In a modern culture that tends to be so self-centered, we’ve lost our bent toward being humble and adopted so many of the problems of the rest of society. Humility may feel old or outdated, but it’s desperately needed! Humility challenges us to put others first, strive to be more like Christ, and speak appropriately, rather than out of a self-defense mechanism.



TAKEAWAYS


Humility puts us in a position where we are paying attention to what’s going on around us


Humility should not be self-deprecating or self-loathing


Society elevates self-worship and seems to minimize the importance of humility


Humility feels strange to modern culture, but it was part of the First Century Christian witness that we need to reinstate



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Humility Illuminated book: https://amzn.to/3QQk3Rp


🔗 CONNECT WITH DENNIS EDWARDS

Website: https://www.revdrdre.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
pridejesuschristianfaithweaknessegohumblehumilitytina griffincounter culture momchristian characterdennis edwards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy