Upgrade Your Feed Factory with the SZLH520 High-Performance Pellet Mill
Looking for a high-performance solution to upgrade your livestock or poultry feed production? Meet the RICHI SZLH520 Animal Feed Pellet Machine — a heavy-duty ring-die pellet mill designed for large-scale feed plants.

With a capacity of 10–18 tons per hour, the SZLH520 delivers stable output, uniform pellets, and exceptional energy efficiency. Its gear-driven system provides 15% higher transmission efficiency, while the stainless-steel conditioner ensures full cooking, better digestibility, and improved feed quality.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/animal-feed-pellet-press/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867

