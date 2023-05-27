https://gettr.com/post/p2i1vm04ed7

0525 Ava on Matta of Fact

Ava讲到2017年6月海航起诉郭文贵先生诽谤，因为他透露中共盗国贼之一王岐山家族是海航的实际控制人和受益人。实际上，中共盗国贼多年以来通过财务运作，壳公司和信托公司隐藏公司实际控制人。

Ava mentioned that in June 2017, HNA sued Mr. Miles Guo for defamation because he revealed that Wang Qishang’s family, one of the Chinese kleptocrats' families, was HNA's actual controller and beneficiary. In fact, the CCP kleptocrats have been hiding the company's actual controller through financial operations, shell companies, and trust companies for many years.

