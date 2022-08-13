Property Sector Remain a Key Risk for the Chinese Economy in the Longer Term

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https://gnews.org/post/p17dvb644
08/09/2022 the property sector is a key risk that we see for the Chinese economy, not only in the near term, but also in the longer term. you could see near term hiccups such as the mortgage repayment, a suspension request that we have seen in recent weeks, which could pose macro and financial system risk overall .as in real estate sector not only affects the property market and real estate investment, but also households wealth, financial risk, as well as local government financing.，So the way we see it going forward is that