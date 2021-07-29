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The Most Foolish Case Of Taking The COVID Experimental Shot You Will Ever Hear About
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2066 views • July 29, 2021
Mrs. Alyssa Kent, an Australian wife, mother of two and pharmaceutical executive, received the first dose of experimental AstraZeneca viral vector DNA on May 27, according to her Instagram page. The adverse effects were swift and harsh. She immediately suffered debilitating headaches that spanned 10 straight days. It only got worse from there, but she continues to believe the "vaccine" is the only way for humanity and is even going to get a second. Also in this episode, there some breaking news from a former Pfizer employee concerning documenting the presence of graphene oxide in the documentation of these shots. Finally, we ask the question of those still promoting President Trump and his jab pimping and expose the Darbyistic heresies behind many of his supporters.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-most-foolish-case-of-taking-the-covid-experimental-shot-you-will-ever-hear-about-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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