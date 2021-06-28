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12 "Healthy" Substances You Should Avoid!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
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50 views • June 28, 2021
On this show I discuss 12 substances you should avoid, which are

LECTINS
PHYTIC ACID
HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP
OXALIC ACID
COLLOIDAL SILVER
CITRIC ACID
VITAMIN D
FLUORIDE
PUfAS
IRON
ASCORBIC ACID
ZINC
MOLYBDENUM
CALCIUM

I know it's contoversial but I hope you enjoy!

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Show page (coming soon):
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/704


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Keywords
vitamin dfluoridecolloidal silverironzinc
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