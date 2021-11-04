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Inside China's Bizarre Obsession With Jews
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87 views • November 04, 2021
No one talks about the common denominator .. China China China .. Russia Russia
Reporters will talk about a Communist takeover or CCP labs, but none will connect the dots.
The Propaganda is so thorough in China that the Chinese people want to be Jews, or just like them.
Reporters will talk about a Communist takeover or CCP labs, but none will connect the dots.
The Propaganda is so thorough in China that the Chinese people want to be Jews, or just like them.
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