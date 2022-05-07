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Pfizer And The FDA Didn't Say A Word—The Shots Should Have Been Pulled Off The Market-Dr. Peter McCullough
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677 views • May 07, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9hDNdob7aI
Dr. Peter McCullough: "They knew about [the deaths] people were reporting into Pfizer, within 90 days of release of their vaccine. There were 1223 deaths reported to Pfizer [and] 1291 adverse events of interest. Pfizer had 1223 deaths on their books, 90 days after release of the vaccine, and they didn't say a word. The FDA didn't say a word. This is the self report. This is what they knew; this is what was coming in with their products... I'm telling you, [after] 50 deaths, any product manufacturer has a DUTY to pull the product off the market."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9hDNdob7aI
Dr. Peter McCullough: "They knew about [the deaths] people were reporting into Pfizer, within 90 days of release of their vaccine. There were 1223 deaths reported to Pfizer [and] 1291 adverse events of interest. Pfizer had 1223 deaths on their books, 90 days after release of the vaccine, and they didn't say a word. The FDA didn't say a word. This is the self report. This is what they knew; this is what was coming in with their products... I'm telling you, [after] 50 deaths, any product manufacturer has a DUTY to pull the product off the market."
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