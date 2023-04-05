Create New Account
Former Congressional Candidate and Author, Jonah Schulz
Published a day ago |
Twenty-Eight year old former congressional candidate and author of the book "Common Sense for a Dying Nation" Jonah Schulz joins Patriot Strong today to discuss what it was like on the campaign trial, what it means being a young conservative and what the youth and young adults of today can do to preserve our freedom and liberties.You can find Jonah's book online on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble or at JonahSchulz.com if you would like to donate to the show please send all donations to venmo @PatriotStrong

Keywords
trumpelectioncongresscommon senseohiocongressionalyoung conservitive

