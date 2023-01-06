Create New Account
Catastrophic Contagion 2025, SEERS (prophets for next deadly extermination of humanity)
Published 21 hours ago |
Bill Gates, John Hopkins, and the WHO did another exercise in Brussels, Belgium, to prophesy, i.e., SEERS, the next deadly plandemdic. This time they are planning to have a truly deadly viral outbreak that will paralyze and brain damage, children and young adults. Over a billion are infected worldwide, with millions dead. The fictional outbreaks will start in South America and Brazil.

