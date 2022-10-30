Chinese Activists Hide Messages in Public Bathrooms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/498446
Summary：Now that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has secured his third term, activists are testing out new ways to protest, some of them now hiding messages in public bathrooms. Here's a closer look