The Jesuit Order is called the Society of Jesus“My history of the Jesuits is not eloquently written, but it is supported by unquestionable authorities, [and] is very particular and very horrible. Their [the Jesuit Order’s] restoration [in 1814 by Pope Pius VII] is indeed a step toward darkness, cruelty, despotism, [and] death. … I do not like the appearance of the Jesuits. If ever there was a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell, it is this Society of [Ignatius de] Loyola.” John AdamsJohn Adams (1735-1826; 2nd President of the United States). John AdamsThe Society of Jesus is a religious order of the Catholic Church headquartered in Rome. It was founded by Ignatius of Loyola and six companions with the approval of Pope Paul III in 1540. A member is called a Jesuit.The Illuminati Order was preceded in the 1500’s in Spain by the‘Alumbrados,’ a Christian heresy started by crypto Jews called“Marranos.” The founder of the Jesuit Order, Ignatius of Loyola, was aMarrano/Alumbrado. Thus when people today argue whether it is theJesuits or Zionists who are responsible for our troubles, they are reallytalking about the same beast. Kabbalist Rabbi Isaac Luria, a follower ofLoyola’s (the crypto-Jew founder of the Jesuits), enunciated the principlethat they must work actively to bring about prophesy, i.e. redemptionthrough the coming of the Messiah and the rule of the Illuminati. Thismeant “manipulating the course of fate through the use of magic, andfinally, of preparing the necessary political and moral circumstances toreceive [the Messiah i.e. Antichrist’s] coming, that is a New World Order.