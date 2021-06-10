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THE JESUIT ORDER
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218 views • June 10, 2021
The Jesuit Order is called the Society of Jesus
“My history of the Jesuits is not eloquently written, but it is supported by unquestionable authorities, [and] is very particular and very horrible. Their [the Jesuit Order’s] restoration [in 1814 by Pope Pius VII] is indeed a step toward darkness, cruelty, despotism, [and] death. … I do not like the appearance of the Jesuits. If ever there was a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell, it is this Society of [Ignatius de] Loyola.” John Adams
John Adams (1735-1826; 2nd President of the United States). John Adams
The Society of Jesus is a religious order of the Catholic Church headquartered in Rome. It was founded by Ignatius of Loyola and six companions with the approval of Pope Paul III in 1540. A member is called a Jesuit.
https://whatsmyquote.com/quote/the-illuminati-order-was-preceded-in-the-1500-s-in-spain-by-the-alumbrados-a-christian-heresy-started-by
The Illuminati Order was preceded in the 1500’s in Spain by the
‘Alumbrados,’ a Christian heresy started by crypto Jews called
“Marranos.” The founder of the Jesuit Order, Ignatius of Loyola, was a
Marrano/Alumbrado. Thus when people today argue whether it is the
Jesuits or Zionists who are responsible for our troubles, they are really
talking about the same beast. Kabbalist Rabbi Isaac Luria, a follower of
Loyola’s (the crypto-Jew founder of the Jesuits), enunciated the principle
that they must work actively to bring about prophesy, i.e. redemption
through the coming of the Messiah and the rule of the Illuminati. This
meant “manipulating the course of fate through the use of magic, and
finally, of preparing the necessary political and moral circumstances to
receive [the Messiah i.e. Antichrist’s] coming, that is a New World Order.
https://ia801901.us.archive.org/3/items/1666-redemption-through-sin-global-conspi-robert-sepehr/1666-Redemption-Through-Sin-Global-Conspi-Robert-Sepehr.pdf
“My history of the Jesuits is not eloquently written, but it is supported by unquestionable authorities, [and] is very particular and very horrible. Their [the Jesuit Order’s] restoration [in 1814 by Pope Pius VII] is indeed a step toward darkness, cruelty, despotism, [and] death. … I do not like the appearance of the Jesuits. If ever there was a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell, it is this Society of [Ignatius de] Loyola.” John Adams
John Adams (1735-1826; 2nd President of the United States). John Adams
The Society of Jesus is a religious order of the Catholic Church headquartered in Rome. It was founded by Ignatius of Loyola and six companions with the approval of Pope Paul III in 1540. A member is called a Jesuit.
https://whatsmyquote.com/quote/the-illuminati-order-was-preceded-in-the-1500-s-in-spain-by-the-alumbrados-a-christian-heresy-started-by
The Illuminati Order was preceded in the 1500’s in Spain by the
‘Alumbrados,’ a Christian heresy started by crypto Jews called
“Marranos.” The founder of the Jesuit Order, Ignatius of Loyola, was a
Marrano/Alumbrado. Thus when people today argue whether it is the
Jesuits or Zionists who are responsible for our troubles, they are really
talking about the same beast. Kabbalist Rabbi Isaac Luria, a follower of
Loyola’s (the crypto-Jew founder of the Jesuits), enunciated the principle
that they must work actively to bring about prophesy, i.e. redemption
through the coming of the Messiah and the rule of the Illuminati. This
meant “manipulating the course of fate through the use of magic, and
finally, of preparing the necessary political and moral circumstances to
receive [the Messiah i.e. Antichrist’s] coming, that is a New World Order.
https://ia801901.us.archive.org/3/items/1666-redemption-through-sin-global-conspi-robert-sepehr/1666-Redemption-Through-Sin-Global-Conspi-Robert-Sepehr.pdf
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