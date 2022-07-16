You Are Being Groomed - A Warning from 2019 - ID Passports.

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The smartphone is a device to prepare us for the Digital Society they are setting up. You`ll be connected 24 hours a day. Now is the time to resist this new world agenda. They have already injected you with sensors through the C19 injection, those sensors will upload the information to your phone and then on to the Super AI computer, which will decide how to maneuver you.