News for September 3, 2022

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:07 And The Oscar Goes To
:22 The Bidenstein Clown Show
1:31 Mark Dice - Biden Completely Forgot about His Hate Speech
1:03 Powell - The Real Cause of Inflation
2:54 Twitter Panics - Blanks Gina Carano's Account
:41 Teacher Awarded 95k after Refusing to Lie to Parents
4:35 Victim of Australian VIP pedophile ring
2:26 Epstein Island Visitors
:42 Italy - Bread Lines
2:19 UN claims 860 million starving people are more productive
2:06 Iran Blames Israel UAE for Weather Mod Induced Droughts!
1:13 Get That Booster!
:57 Flawless Victory!
2:08 Fans Gave Rings Of Power Bad Reviews!!
2:15 ATF Agents Visit Home to Confiscate Suspected Internet Purchase
1:51 Russian AA-12 Fully Automatic Shotgun!
16 clips, 27:16.