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Dr. Carrie Madej: What I Saw In The COVID Shots Appeared Self-Aware & Superconductive
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622 views • October 15, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej has appeared on The Sons of Liberty numerous times and always with startling information concerning the COVID experimental shots. In this latest interview, Dr. Madej shows us what she discovered from the Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J vials she received and it's downright creepy. Furthermore, it seems clearly criminal on the part of Big Pharma.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-carrie-madej-what-i-saw-in-the-covid-shots-appeared-self-aware-superconductive-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-carrie-madej-what-i-saw-in-the-covid-shots-appeared-self-aware-superconductive-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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