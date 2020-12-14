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A una sirena - Acompañamiento - Carlos Malo
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4 views • December 14, 2020
Amables amantes de la música vallenata en la guitarra. Aquí les presentamos el tema "A una sirena" interpretada por la voz de Carlos Malo y el acordeón de Gustavo Maestre. Estos son los posibles acordes musicales de esta obra. Esperamos que le sacen el mayor provecho.
Vistanos en https://guitarravallenata.org
Vistanos en https://guitarravallenata.org
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