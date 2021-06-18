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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1016 - Anne Pressly - Report on crime
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10 views • June 18, 2021
Vance, a serial rapist and thief, entered Anne’s home and stole her laptop and a handbag with a credit card. He then went into her room and raped her, before brutally beating her unconscious. Anne sustained a broken left hand, and her face had been crushed beyond recognition, with some of her blood being found on the ceiling. She was in the hospital for 5 days, before succumbing to her injuries.
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