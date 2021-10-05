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Thousands march in Australia at the Qld/NSW border. 22nd August 2021. 4 of 5.
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12 views • October 05, 2021
Thousands march in defiance of medical apartheid in the Queensland/New South Wales border towns of Coolangatta-Tweed Heads.
Man rides white horse down the middle of the imaginary line known as the state border. The highlight of the day, totally unscripted and the legendary 'Whitehorseman of the freedom apocalypse' ended up getting fined $7000 by the local constabulary.
Footage courtesy: 7news.
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Man rides white horse down the middle of the imaginary line known as the state border. The highlight of the day, totally unscripted and the legendary 'Whitehorseman of the freedom apocalypse' ended up getting fined $7000 by the local constabulary.
Footage courtesy: 7news.
Follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers @;
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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