© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
11/13/19 #KIEVSUMMIT: Impeachment, Turkey/Gulen, G00GLE/Nightinggale #IGRELEASE
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • November 14, 2019
You Are Free TV
81.4K subscribers
11/13: TODAY, AG Barr announces the imminent release of the IG Report! House impeachment inquiry exposes deep state actions in corrupt Ukraine, Turkey President says he wants Gulen extradition to be honored for attempted coup in Turkey, G00GLE unites with Ascension, catholic health providers to access medical data on millions of Americans...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
YAFTV is having trouble loading some links due to "interference" by YT. Keep checking in for links but some are listed below...
You can watch all YAFTV videos on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
To get instructions on getting to Q- 8kun.net/Qresearch:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/
Fatullah Gulen now gets $1B TP $ and runs 180 US schools, but this is a great primer with excellent links:
https://steemit.com/education/@dakini...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ru...
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
81.4K subscribers
11/13: TODAY, AG Barr announces the imminent release of the IG Report! House impeachment inquiry exposes deep state actions in corrupt Ukraine, Turkey President says he wants Gulen extradition to be honored for attempted coup in Turkey, G00GLE unites with Ascension, catholic health providers to access medical data on millions of Americans...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
YAFTV is having trouble loading some links due to "interference" by YT. Keep checking in for links but some are listed below...
You can watch all YAFTV videos on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
To get instructions on getting to Q- 8kun.net/Qresearch:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/
Fatullah Gulen now gets $1B TP $ and runs 180 US schools, but this is a great primer with excellent links:
https://steemit.com/education/@dakini...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ru...
https://thefutureofnews.info/2019/08/...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.