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Parents Of A Fool Suffer Despair - Proverbs 17:21 (NIV)
21 To have a fool for a child brings grief;
there is no joy for the parent of a godless fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Godliness is never inherited.
Ungodly parents can have Godly children.
Godly parents can have ungodly children.
Children of Godly parents have a huge advantage.
https://pc1.tiny.us/32j9zfmm
#fool #child #grief #joy #parent #godless