Uplifting folk-rock arrangement with acoustic guitar and hand percussion opens the verse, adding vibrant mandolin patterns and earthy upright bass, Pre-chorus brings a subtle organ swell, Chorus erupts with harmonized vocals, energetic drums, and electric guitar hooks, Bridge features an instrumental burst of flute and strings, building to a spirited group vocal outro over dynamic full-band backing, blending organic warmth with an anthemic, liberated energy





Verse 1: In the garden of life, we're all seeds, Sown by the divine, in nature's breeze, But the system's gone awry, in the hands of the few, Poisoning our soil, and the truth they knew. They've got us hooked on pills, and the lies they tell, While the earth beneath us, is dying in its shell, But we won't be silent, we won't be still, 'Cause we know the truth, and we're ready to spill. Chorus: We're singing the song of the free, In the harmony of liberty, With the power of nature, and the strength of our might, We'll take back our health, and our right. Verse 2: They've got us scared of the air, and the water we drink, With their chemtrails and fluoride, they're trying to sink, Our spirits and our bodies, into a state of despair, But we won't be fooled, we won't be ensnared. We've got the power of the sun, and the herbs of the earth, The vitamins and minerals, that give us rebirth, We'll detox our bodies, and cleanse our minds, And leave behind the toxins, that we've long confined. Bridge: We'll grow our own food, in the soil that's rich, With the love and the care, that we can stitch, Into the tapestry of life, that we're weaving anew, With the strength of our hearts, and the truth we knew. Chorus: We're singing the song of the free, In the harmony of liberty, With the power of nature, and the strength of our might, We'll take back our health, and our right. Verse 3: They've got us divided, with their lies and their fear, But we'll stand united, with our love, loud and clear, We'll decentralize, and we'll take back our power, With cryptocurrency, and the strength of the hour. We'll homeschool our children, and teach them the way, Of the natural world, and the light of the day, We'll protect our rights, and our privacy too, With the strength of our hearts, and the love that we knew. Chorus: We're singing the song of the free, In the harmony of liberty, With the power of nature, and the strength of our might, We'll take back our health, and our right. Outro: So here's to the future, and the life that we'll grow, In the harmony of liberty, where the truth will show, That the power to heal, and the strength to be free, Lies within ourselves, and the nature we see.