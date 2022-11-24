Create New Account
How to End a Fight in Seconds
1878 views
Code Red Defense
Published Thursday |

Learn self-defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this self defense video, we show you how to end a fight in seconds.

If you’re threatened by an individual and you feel in danger, it’s good to know how to end a fight quickly. These self defense tips can be useful one day if ever your life is in danger.

Here are more resources to help you stay safe:

Striking Fundamental:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/striking-fundamentals/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-end-a-fight-in-seconds/

Thanks for watching and stay safe.

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

