Staying Ahead Of The Wave Of Corruption

Blessings to you all!

This discussion covers a lot of fronts to aid in our discernment and awareness.

As we walk in faith in these times we are faced with the pains of loss and grief. We are understanding that this is the developmental process as we go through staging points of darkness. Through those staging point we either shine brighter than before the stage or diminish from our existing light. The trails and afflictions will wage on and become closer together but we are to endure through crisis through crisis putting on life and incorruptible nature of God through His Son our only hope in these times enduring awaiting our deliverance from this corrupt age.

May His Peace And Mercy Forever Shine On Your Hearts 💕