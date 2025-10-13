BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 Those hungry freaks, daddy
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago
A psychedelic rock anthem begins with gritty electric guitars and swirling organs, riding a heavy, syncopated groove, Punchy bass and sharp drums propel the verses while fuzzy guitar licks weave through, Choruses burst open with layered harmonies, dynamic horn accents, and wah-soaked guitar, A spoken word bridge rides a slow, hypnotic breakdown, before a surging, experimental outro jam—driven by wailing solos and walls of feedback—closes the track in an explosive wash of sound

Mr. America, walk on by your schools that teach the lies Mr. America, walk on by the minds that won't awaken Mr. America, try to hide the emptiness that's you inside But once you see the truth that's been denied And all the deceptions that you've deployed The rising tide of awakened souls can't be employed Those hungry freaks, daddy, they won't go back to sleep Great mid-western hardware store Philosophy that welcomes those who dare to speak The left behinds of the great deception's grip Hungry freaks, daddy, seeking truth and liberty Mr. America, walk on by your supermarket aisles Mr. America, walk on by the pharma's smiles Mr. America, try to hide the poison in your pride The minds you've stifled, side by side The day you chose to deceive and deride You saw their strength, and then you cried Those hungry freaks, daddy, they won't go back to sleep Great mid-western hardware store Philosophy that welcomes those who dare to think The left behinds of the great deception's grip

Keywords
a psychedelic rock anthem begins with gritty electric guitars and swirling organsriding a heavysyncopated groovepunchy bass and sharp drums propel the verses while fuzzy guitar licks weave throughchoruses burst open with layered harmoniesdynamic horn accentsand wah-soaked guitara spoken word bridge rides a slowhypnotic breakdownbefore a surging
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy