A psychedelic rock anthem begins with gritty electric guitars and swirling organs, riding a heavy, syncopated groove, Punchy bass and sharp drums propel the verses while fuzzy guitar licks weave through, Choruses burst open with layered harmonies, dynamic horn accents, and wah-soaked guitar, A spoken word bridge rides a slow, hypnotic breakdown, before a surging, experimental outro jam—driven by wailing solos and walls of feedback—closes the track in an explosive wash of sound

Mr. America, walk on by your schools that teach the lies Mr. America, walk on by the minds that won't awaken Mr. America, try to hide the emptiness that's you inside But once you see the truth that's been denied And all the deceptions that you've deployed The rising tide of awakened souls can't be employed Those hungry freaks, daddy, they won't go back to sleep Great mid-western hardware store Philosophy that welcomes those who dare to speak The left behinds of the great deception's grip Hungry freaks, daddy, seeking truth and liberty Mr. America, walk on by your supermarket aisles Mr. America, walk on by the pharma's smiles Mr. America, try to hide the poison in your pride The minds you've stifled, side by side The day you chose to deceive and deride You saw their strength, and then you cried Those hungry freaks, daddy, they won't go back to sleep Great mid-western hardware store Philosophy that welcomes those who dare to think The left behinds of the great deception's grip