🔥 ‘This thing was staged. It had some political purpose’ – former CIA analyst

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Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson challenged the official narrative around the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, pointing to major inconsistencies.
Johnson argued that security protocols were grossly violated:
1️⃣ The assailant was not shot.
💬 “How does this guy not get shot? He should have been lit up like a Christmas tree,” Johnson stressed.
2️⃣ JD Vance was escorted first — not Trump.
💬 “The president is the one to be protected... They didn’t do that.”
🤥 What a convenient reason for finishing Trump’s long-desired ballroom.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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