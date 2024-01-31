Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles - 29-30 Jan 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of January 29 - 30, 2024





▪️In the northern part of the Gaza Strip, clashes are taking place in almost all areas previously abandoned by the IDF. Palestinian activity is accompanied by IDF airstrikes on suspicious gatherings of people, resulting in the deaths of civilians.





▪️Hamas militants tried to strike Tel Aviv and the surrounding area after news of the refusal to negotiate. Sirens and air defense systems operated throughout the central region, but there were no casualties.





▪️In the southern part of the sector, the IDF attacks the Palestinian-controlled part of Khan Yunis and nearby areas. Rafah , where the main flow of refugees is now heading, comes under fire from time to time.





▪️Relatives of Israelis abducted on October 7 are blocking humanitarian aid delivery points to the Gaza Strip . Protests are taking place both on the border with Egypt and at the Kerem Shalom checkpoint , where shelling from Palestinians sometimes occurs.





▪️The campaign of mass detentions continues in various localities of the West Bank autonomy. A JAMAS operation was carried out in Jenin , during which operatives secretly entered the hospital and eliminated three militants.





▪️Tense situation remains on the border with Lebanon . Hezbollah is actively attacking border infrastructure. The IDF responds steadily, launching multiple artillery and airstrikes into southern Lebanon .





▪️The Israeli Air Force attacked the Shiite district of Seyda Zeinab south of Damascus . According to the Israelis, IRGC officers were killed, but the Iranian Foreign Minister denied this information.

