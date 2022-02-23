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Where Are the Giant Trees? Right in Front of You...[jan 7, 2022]
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162 views • February 23, 2022
'It’s amazing how they can tell any lie they want and we believe it'
2,053 Views jan 7, 2022
Flat Out Truth Terry R Eicher
5.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m6nqjWmaj-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
Source:
Just another Massive Lie We’ve Been Told ; Who Cut Down The Giant Trees?
375 views Feb 21, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444
876 subscribers
https://youtu.be/X0v_ZqgxXq8
2,053 Views jan 7, 2022
Flat Out Truth Terry R Eicher
5.93K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m6nqjWmaj-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpwm7DNT8sfkJkbykgusz2A
Source:
Just another Massive Lie We’ve Been Told ; Who Cut Down The Giant Trees?
375 views Feb 21, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444
876 subscribers
https://youtu.be/X0v_ZqgxXq8
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