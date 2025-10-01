The Impact of Blue Light and EMF on Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hospitals keep you in the dark under artificial, blue-light-heavy LEDs. This is the opposite of healing. Blue light at night disrupts your circadian rhythm, keeping you in a stressed "fight or flight" state. Swap LEDs for incandescent bulbs at night to support your body’s natural rest and repair cycle.
