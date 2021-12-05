© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Find Lost Items, and a Relaxing Meditation to Relieve Anxiety
Follow
1
Share
Report
220 views • December 05, 2021
I am finally back to creating meditation-related videos after losing my microphone for a few weeks. Luckily I managed to find my missing microphone with the help of my Finders. St. Anthony is another good option when you lose an item and need help finding it (some links about him included below). I also include a relaxing meditation that focuses on relieving anxiety and inducing deep relaxation.
If you are interested in scheduling a distance Reiki session or receiving meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links as promised:
https://www.stanthony.org/who-st-anthony/
https://aleteia.org/2020/06/24/prayer-to-st-anthony-to-find-an-item-that-was-lost/
https://prayrs.org/6-powerful-prayers-to-saint-anthony-for-lost-things/
*As an addendum, I'm not sure how this video became categorized as Food & Recipes; I always choose Religion & Spirituality as the category so I'm not sure how the category was changed. I can't seem to change the category back either now that the video has been approved for consumption. All I can say is if you are looking for food & recipes, I apologize for the mix-up!
If you are interested in scheduling a distance Reiki session or receiving meditation coaching, please contact me at [email protected].
Links as promised:
https://www.stanthony.org/who-st-anthony/
https://aleteia.org/2020/06/24/prayer-to-st-anthony-to-find-an-item-that-was-lost/
https://prayrs.org/6-powerful-prayers-to-saint-anthony-for-lost-things/
*As an addendum, I'm not sure how this video became categorized as Food & Recipes; I always choose Religion & Spirituality as the category so I'm not sure how the category was changed. I can't seem to change the category back either now that the video has been approved for consumption. All I can say is if you are looking for food & recipes, I apologize for the mix-up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.