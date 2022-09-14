Create New Account
接種後の妊婦 胎盤超音波画像 胎盤の石灰化 羊水量の減少 胎児成長の遅れ これら すべてがはっきり見て取れる - 解説：ナオミウルフ博士 ジェームズソープ博士｜🇺🇸ミズーリ州セントルイス 産婦人科医
Published 2 months ago

字幕の一部に訂正が必要ですのでお知らせしておきます


妊娠の場合の third trimester は妊娠後期の28週から出産までを意味します


