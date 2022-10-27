Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Worry Over Xi Spurs Record Selloff of China Stocks in US
7 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 25 days ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/492660

Summary：10/25/2022 Bloomberg： The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, at one point, declined 22%, back to the 2012 level, which happened to be the year president Xi Jinping came to the power. Wipe out the 10 years of gains.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket