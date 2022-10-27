Worry Over Xi Spurs Record Selloff of China Stocks in US

https://gnews.org/articles/492660
Summary：10/25/2022 Bloomberg： The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, at one point, declined 22%, back to the 2012 level, which happened to be the year president Xi Jinping came to the power. Wipe out the 10 years of gains.
