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Grid Down - A true modern story about grid down. From surviving the Super Grand Solar Minimum. Video 4
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219 views • January 24, 2021
This is Dennis DeLaurier and I am Thinking about Grid Down.
Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
The grid-down I am worrying about is caused by the sun, not a nuclear weapon. Here is what happened to the province of Quebec, Canada. The story is from NASA
From NASA
On March 13, 1989, the entire province of Quebec, Canada suffered an electrical power blackout. Hundreds of blackouts occur in some parts of North America every year. The Quebec Blackout was different because this one was caused by a solar storm! All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm
Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
The grid-down I am worrying about is caused by the sun, not a nuclear weapon. Here is what happened to the province of Quebec, Canada. The story is from NASA
From NASA
On March 13, 1989, the entire province of Quebec, Canada suffered an electrical power blackout. Hundreds of blackouts occur in some parts of North America every year. The Quebec Blackout was different because this one was caused by a solar storm! All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm
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