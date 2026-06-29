One of my Most Important Messages, sharing Holy Scriptures At (The Description)&please read (The Comments) that show us The Way of Righteousness (Prov 8:20). Psalm 32 & 86:5 & 119.

This is Rheima Words from Jesus, spoken to Brother Donalds Heart:

Mission:

He's on a mission sent straight from above, to tell you about a man filled with compassion & love, let me tell you His Name, it is Jesus Christ, & for You & Me Brother, He paid a very high intense price, He died so that you & I & everyone else may achieve a free ticket to Heaven & ALL You MUST do is Believe, ONE MORE AVENUE IS, You MUST Trust Him & Obey, For this will ensure that you will never ever stray.

Correction [is] grievous unto him that forsaketh the way: [and] he that hateth reproof shall die. Pro 15:10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSYhqnD5pzs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bm5a3Mej9x8





Gal 2:29-21

20, I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.

21, I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ died in vain.

Unto you first God, having raised up his Son Jesus, sent him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities. Act 3:26

God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein? Rom 6:2

Likewise reckon ye also yourselves to be dead indeed unto sin, but alive unto God through Jesus Christ our Lord. Rom 6:11

Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed. 1Pe 2:24

To open their eyes, [and] to turn [them] from darkness to light, and [from] the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me. Act 26:18

1 John 1:5-7

5, ¶ This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.

6, If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth:

7, But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.

Acts 10:34-43

34, ¶ Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons:

35, But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him.

36, The word which God sent unto the children of Israel, preaching peace by Jesus Christ: (he is Lord of all:)

37, That word, I say, ye know, which was published throughout all Judaea, and began from Galilee, after the baptism which John preached;

38, How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him.

39, And we are witnesses of all things which he did both in the land of the Jews, and in Jerusalem; whom they slew and hanged on a tree:

40, Him God raised up the third day, and shewed him openly;

41, Not to all the people, but unto witnesses chosen before of God, even to us, who did eat and drink with him after he rose from the dead.

42, And he commanded us to preach unto the people, and to testify that it is he which was ordained of God to be the Judge of quick and dead.

43, To him give all the prophets witness, that through his name whosoever believeth in him shall receive remission of sins.

Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, 1Co 6:9

But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death. Rev 21:8

Ephesians 5:3-11

3, ¶ But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;

4, Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.

5, For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.

6, Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.1

7, Be not ye therefore partakers with them.

8, For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:

9, (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)

10, Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.

11, And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.