© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVENT ON AUGUST 12, 2012 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • July 27, 2021
Originally Published on Jul 31, 2012
Calling ALL UFO HUNTERS! Robert Bingham Summons UFOs AGAIN! 11:00 am August 12, 2012 Join along with a Crowd of Eyewitness as The Man Who Summons UFOs will share again his Amazing capabilities! Across From The Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area! Bring Your Cameras August 12, 2012 Address: The Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area 607 South Park View Street. Los Angeles, CA 90057
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Calling ALL UFO HUNTERS! Robert Bingham Summons UFOs AGAIN! 11:00 am August 12, 2012 Join along with a Crowd of Eyewitness as The Man Who Summons UFOs will share again his Amazing capabilities! Across From The Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area! Bring Your Cameras August 12, 2012 Address: The Park Plaza Hotel in the L.A. Area 607 South Park View Street. Los Angeles, CA 90057
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.