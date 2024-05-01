Create New Account
John Locke vs Lysander Spooner: Consent of the Governed
Tenth Amendment Center
Tracing its roots back to John Locke, the Mayflower Compact - and even earlier - the “consent of the governed” was one of the most important principles in the Declaration of Independence, and was the foundation for the formation of the Constitution as well. But, as Lysander Spooner argued - the notion that “all the people” consent exists only in theory.

Path to Liberty: May 1, 2024

