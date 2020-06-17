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Flee Sexual Immorality
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4 views • June 17, 2020
Food for the stomach, the stomach for food. That was the saying the Corinthians had about the body. It's purely biological. Since that is the case sex is for the body and the body for sex but Paul says no the body is for the Lord. Listen today as Pastor Steve gives three ways sexual sin hurts the body and why we must flee it.
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