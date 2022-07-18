CRISIS FAMINE with Dr. Mercola -- How to Prepare for Coming Crises

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/07/joseph-mercola/how-to-prepare-for-coming-crises/
In the video above, I discuss the inevitability of coming food and energy crises, and how to prepare for them, on the Children’s Health Defense “Good Morning CHD” program. As I mention in that interview, it seems clear that these crises are being fabricated according to a predetermined plan, just as the COVID pandemic plan was foretold during Event 201.