CHINA'S SOLUTION

Climate change is bringing our world to the brink of destruction, and China is proposing an answer which will most likely succeed in halting the global climate emergency. But is this really good news? You may want global warming to stop, but how would you feel about being forced into a sort of China social credit system as a result? The solution to climate change could bring you closer than ever to the level of totalitarianism that the beast in Revelation is predicted to enforce in the last days. So, what is the solution? We need to have faith in a system which is much bigger than what world leaders have to offer.

