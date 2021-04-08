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Vet, Verify & Evaluate [Mirror]
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20 views • April 08, 2021
"We're behind the lines"
Vet, Verify & Evaluate
•Streamed live on Apr 6, 2021
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Jeffrey Prather
TEAM AMERICA: By the hundreds you answered the call and signed up to save our Republic. Now it's time to link up. But how to tell bad vs good? here's how.
Vet, Verify & Evaluate
•Streamed live on Apr 6, 2021
Share
Jeffrey Prather
TEAM AMERICA: By the hundreds you answered the call and signed up to save our Republic. Now it's time to link up. But how to tell bad vs good? here's how.
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