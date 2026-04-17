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Iranian LEGO roasts US Secretary of War - ‘What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth’ -🥁🪗🏝
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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‘What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth?’ New LEGO video roasts US secretary of war

Inspired by an old sea song, this new Iranian gem presents Hegseth as a constantly intoxicated pirate lord.

💬 "Put him in a brig till he finds the real Bible," the upbeat song goes, referring to Hegseth quoting Tarantino instead of the Scripture.

Cynthia... if you missed the Hegseth video when he went 'Pulp Fiction': 

https://www.brighteon.com/b5b7b16e-7e5b-4b81-8996-6ac8c5318a29

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy