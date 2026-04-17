Iranian LEGO roasts US Secretary of War - ‘What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth’ -🥁🪗🏝

‘What shall we do with a drunken Hegseth?’ New LEGO video roasts US secretary of war

Inspired by an old sea song, this new Iranian gem presents Hegseth as a constantly intoxicated pirate lord.

💬 "Put him in a brig till he finds the real Bible," the upbeat song goes, referring to Hegseth quoting Tarantino instead of the Scripture.

Cynthia... if you missed the Hegseth video when he went 'Pulp Fiction':

https://www.brighteon.com/b5b7b16e-7e5b-4b81-8996-6ac8c5318a29

