ICY: Russian athlete Breaks World Record under Baikal Ice, without a wetsuit, 400 feet, only flippers

Russian athlete breaks world record under Baikal ice.

Ekaterina Nekrasova, a Russian freediver, set a world record by swimming 122 meters (400 feet) under the ice of Lake Baikal without a wetsuit, only flippers. This incredible feat took place during the world’s first-ever freediving festival, "Under the Ice of Baikal," now in its second year.

Four world records have already been set at this year’s festival, with participants from Russia, Croatia, and Turkiye.