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RFK Jr. says COVID may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews
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477 views • July 15, 2023

RFK Jr. says COVID may have been ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jews“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” Kennedy said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” Kennedy hedged."


Source: https://nypost.com/2023/07/15/rfk-jr-says-covid-was-ethnically-targeted-to-spare-jews/


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