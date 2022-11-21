PREVIEW * Global Police State * Digital Currency * Covid Effect Of 5G * NWO * WHO DO YOU SERVE?

▶️ Full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NeleNWdPy2Hs/

✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hope

☎️ MeWe Chat: https://tinyurl.com/chatjkp

♥️ And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Revelation 13:17

✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/

⭐ Retroshare establishes encrypted connections between you and your friends. It uses Distributed Hash Table (DHT) to build a completely decentralized network of computers which can provide various services such as forums, chat, mail, file sharing, etc. Retroshare is free and open-source software available on Android, Linux, MacOS and Windows. http://retroshare.cc/



