United in Freedom: Joy & Matt Thayer on NEW Election Documentary Selection Code

Michelle and I were so excited to meet up with are dear friends Joy and Matt Thayer, documentary film makers at Spero Pictures. They are always up to something amazing like The Trump I Know, UnPlanned, the ReAwakening Series. This time we were given a sneak peek behind the scenes interview on their newest project covering election integrity. What started as a deep dive into election fraud to come out of Colorado, turned into a full fledged documentary and a partnership with internationally famed journalist Laura Logan.Selection Code's website describes this ground breaking documentary...

"[S]ELECTION CODE follows world renown investigative journalist Lara Logan on her most important assignment to date. For over 35 years investigative journalist Lara Logan has been on the front lines of history’s deadliest conflicts. Yet no assignment to date has put her career and life in more danger than this one. Her investigation goes to the heart of the current Information War, revealing yet another facet in the ever-unfolding saga of election fraud, demonstrating the role of the machines in stealing our vote.





The documentary follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world."

Sign up to receive your free copy on August 22nd 2022

https://selectioncode.com/

https://speropictures.com/