Zionism is a plague on Humanity. it is pervasive in most all of our American institutions - most of our Politicians are Zionists - Their chant - kill more Palestinians-- wipe them out Part A.
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 21 hours ago

Things are getting more precarious every day  now. I think BiBi is a Zionist Psychopathic killer . 

newszionismnow

