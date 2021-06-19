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UK Govt Plans For Mass Death Event, Blood Before/After "Vaccine"(photos)
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252 views • June 19, 2021
In this video we discuss a contract put out by the UK Govt for temporary body storage services in preparation of a mass casualty event(s). We also discuss the toxicity of the spike protein and show photos of blood before and after the shot.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/slyfox__/status/1406263556648095746
https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/013120-2021?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jun/16/youtube-videos/no-sign-covid-19-vaccines-spike-protein-toxic-or-c/
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fozbptI3ArJk/
https://www.brighteon.com/efc7a33a-163a-4720-97f6-6ba171fa2ff0
SarahWestall.com
Sources:
https://twitter.com/slyfox__/status/1406263556648095746
https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/013120-2021?origin=SearchResults&;p=1
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jun/16/youtube-videos/no-sign-covid-19-vaccines-spike-protein-toxic-or-c/
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fozbptI3ArJk/
https://www.brighteon.com/efc7a33a-163a-4720-97f6-6ba171fa2ff0
SarahWestall.com
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