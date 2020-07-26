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Most of U.S. already has herd immunity
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72 views • July 26, 2020
Del Bigtree with Kurt Wittkowski, July 24, 2020
Epidemiologist & Biostatistician, Knut Wittkowski, PhD, is back on The HighWire confirming the inevitable: the United States is already reaching herd immunity, even with a lockdown.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
Epidemiologist & Biostatistician, Knut Wittkowski, PhD, is back on The HighWire confirming the inevitable: the United States is already reaching herd immunity, even with a lockdown.
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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